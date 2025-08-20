Leonardo DiCaprio takes the lead in Body of Lies as a CIA agent caught in a dangerous mission to track down a terrorist leader. Russell Crowe plays his manipulative superior, running the show from a distance and besides them, the cast includes the likes of Mark Strong and Oscar Isaac, which adds more drama and depth to this intense story.

Body of Lies Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch It

The 2008 film, directed by Ridley Scott was adapted from the novel by David Ignatius, with William Monahan handling the screenplay. The movie had a massive budget of about 70 million dollars but struggled at the box office, falling nearly 25 million short of breaking even when adjusted for inflation, per Collider.

Body of Lies Box Office Summary

Domestic – $39.3m

International – $76.5m

Worldwide – $115.9m

The film also failed to win over the critics and audiences due to which it received mixed responses, one of the primary reasons which led to the modest box office numbers. Now, the film has resurfaced with new life on streaming, now available to watch for free on Tubi with ad breaks.

Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe’s Long Partnership

Scott and Crowe’s partnership was well established long before this movie. After Gladiator made history, the two went on to work together multiple times, including A Good Year, American Gangster, and Robin Hood. Mark Strong nearly missed his role in Body of Lies because of personal commitments, but later joined the project after some convincing at home, giving the film one of its most memorable performances.

For those revisiting Scott and Crowe’s collaborations, Robin Hood is not included in free streaming platforms at the moment but can be rented or purchased through Prime Video and other digital stores. Meanwhile, American Gangster, which paired Crowe with Denzel Washington, is streaming on Netflix until the end of the month.

Body of Lies, however, remains the most accessible, now sitting on Tubi waiting for viewers to rediscover it.

