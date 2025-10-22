Black Phone 2, directed by Scott Derrickson, has kicked off at the box office with strong numbers and is ruling the domestic box office rankings. It is also the only film to earn above one million at the domestic box office currently among all the movies running at cinemas. Ethan Hawke’s film is already gearing up to beat one of the cult classic horror films worldwide. It is none other than The Shining. Scroll below for more.

Advertisement

The movie is a sequel to The Black Phone and has received generally positive reviews. It is also a moderately budgeted movie, so achieving breakeven will not be challenging. There is less competition for the film, and with Halloween near, more people will be willing to watch this horror movie on the big screens.

Black Phone 2’s box office collection at the worldwide box office

The Black Phone sequel collected $2.13 million on its first Monday at the domestic box office. Black Phone 2 dropped by 67.9% from Sunday. However, its 1st Monday collection is less than The Back Phone’s $3.1 million gross. The Blumhouse creation has collected $29.5 million in four days at the North American box office. It is reportedly the only movie grossing over $1 million daily, thus ruling isolated in #1.

The movie opened with a $13.7 million collection at the overseas box office. Therefore, the horror sequel’s worldwide box office collection has reached the $43.2 million cume in four days and will soon hit the $50 million mark.

Set to beat The Shining’s worldwide collection.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Black Phone 2 is set to beat the worldwide haul of The Shining. For the unversed, The Shining is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, directed by Stanley Kubrick. It is regarded as one of the best horror films of all time. The Ethan Hawke-led film is less than $6 million away from surpassing The Shining and will be achieved in this first week of release. For the record, The Shining collected $48.03 million worldwide, including all the re-releases.

What does this mean for Black Phone 2?

The Shining is hailed as culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant. The Ethan Hawke starrer will prove its position as one of the successful modern horror flicks, establishing the franchise’s box office power. This also means it has struck a chord with the audience, which is impressive for a horror sequel.

Scott Derrickson helmed Black Phone 2, which featured Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Jeremy Davies and was released in theaters on October 17.

Box office summary of the film

North America – $29.4 million

International – $13.7 million

Worldwide – $43.2 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites North America Box Office Day 46: Inches Away From Surpassing This Oscar-Winning Modern Horror Classic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News