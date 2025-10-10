Scarlett Johansson is one of the most successful and highest-paid actors, and after Jurassic World Rebirth, she became the top-grossing star in Hollywood. She once voiced the AI operating system Samantha in the Oscar-nominated film Her, who received an unexpected jab from an AI voice assistant, and she opened up about that in a throwback interview over a decade ago. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Her was released in 2013, and it was directed by Spike Jonze. The film features Joaquin Phoenix in the leading role alongside an ensemble cast including Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, and Chris Pratt. Scarlett features as the voice of the AI. The film was highly praised and received multiple nominations at the Oscars. Over the years, the film developed a cult following.

When Apple’s Siri dissed Scarlett Johansson

According to a report by India TV, Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of the artificial intelligence Samantha was criticized by Apple’s AI voice assistant Siri. As per the report, Siri said, “Her portrayal of artificial intelligence is beyond artificial.”

Scarlett, however, was not happy about Siri’s opinion and shared her thoughts on Siri’s statement. The MCU actress said, “I feel like I’ve been betrayed. The other day, I asked Siri how I looked, and she said, ‘You’re the fairest of them all.’ So, she’s obviously playing both sides. What the hell? What a backstabber, man.”

More about the film

Her follows Theodore Twombly, a man who develops a relationship with Samantha, an artificial intelligence operating system personified through a female voice. The role of Samantha was re-recorded during post-production, with Samantha Morton being replaced by Scarlett Johansson. After the casting change, additional scenes were shot in August 2013 to accommodate the new voice performance.

Scarlett Johansson at the professional front

Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth is one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. It is the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, collecting over $867.9 million worldwide. As per the reports, she will be seen in the crime drama Paper Tiger starring Adam Driver and Miles Teller.

