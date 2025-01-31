Suits actor Gabriel Macht has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. The actor quietly wrapped up his life in New York and moved away from not just the city but the country. Macht has found a new life and recently opened up about his decision. Here’s what the Suits actor had to say.

Macht is one of the many celebrities who have moved out of the US to pursue a quieter lifestyle away from the limelight. In an interview with People, he said that after the pandemic lockdown, he and his wife, Jacinda, and their kids, Satine, aged 17, and Luca, aged 10, moved out of the US. However, he did not reveal where he and his family currently reside. He left his life in New York and does not plan to return anytime soon.

“I am based somewhere in Europe, but I don’t tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps. I got out of town, and we’re exploring the world,” Gabriel Macht said. The actor also revealed in his People interview that he has very “little interest” in returning to acting. The actor spent nine seasons as Harvey Specter on Suits and does not intend to return to acting except to appear in a cameo in Suits: LA.

Now that he is on a hiatus from acting, Gabriel Macht intends to focus on parenting his children and working as the creative director in building Bear Fight Whiskey, a single-malt whiskey brand. Actor Seth MacFarlane is a founding investor in the brand.

