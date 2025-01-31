Netflix’s hit sci-fi thriller show Stranger Things will return for its fifth and final season this year. The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, participated in Netflix’s preview held in Los Angeles for the OTT giant’s upcoming TV and film releases slated for 2025.

The fifth season of the show is slated to premiere sometime in 2025. An update on the show’s final season wasn’t available until January 8, 2025. At the recent Netflix preview event, Matt and Ross Duffer delved into the show’s behind-the-scenes and dished some juicy details, raising anticipation for the upcoming season.

The Duffer brothers revealed they have “over 650 hours” of footage for Stranger Things Season 5. They also said, “This is our biggest and most ambitious season yet.” The duo likened the content to being “like eight blockbuster movies.” This show, which has been on for 10 years now, is a personal and emotional project for the brothers and, by extension, the entire cast and crew.

Season five of Stranger Things will take place in “the fall of 1987,” one year after the events of season 4, which concluded in July 2022.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gilman, Priah Ferguson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, and Amybeth McNulty will reprise their roles in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. This season, Linda Hamilton, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux will be seen in additional new roles.

Further adding to anticipation of the show, Matt Duffer said that this season “is going to be intense from beginning to end.” While the upcoming season is the final season for the characters in the show, the story of Stranger Things is far from done. There’s Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play prequel to the show.

It is currently on stage in London’s West End and will debut on Broadway in New York in March 2025. There are other Stranger Things stories in the works, but there is no definitive comment from the Duffer brothers yet.

