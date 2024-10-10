From the moment it was announced that Suits would be getting a spin-off series, fans had been wondering if any of the OG cast members would be reprising their roles in the new show. The series, titled Suits L.A., is set in the same world as the original but follows a law firm based in Los Angeles.

Now that NBC has given a full season order for Suits L.A., Patrick J. Adams has finally addressed his potential return to the franchise as the fan-favorite lawyer Mike Ross. The actor hinted that he is open to having a cameo in the new show.

Patrick J. Adams Addresses Potential Return as Mike Ross in Suits L.A.

In a recent conversation with TVLine, Adams opened up about making an appearance as Mike Ross in Suits L.A. and said, “I’ve offered my services at all times. I love Aaron Korsh [series creator] and I love that world; it changed my whole life.” The actor added that he had been in touch with Korsh and congratulated him when the spin-off got picked up by NBC.

“I know he had an amazing time on the pilot. He said it was like putting on those favorite old clothes again, but with brand-new people who haven’t been in the trenches with you yet,” said Adams. He further elaborated on how the show will have to address the marital status of Mike Ross and Rachel Zane (played by Meghan Markle) if he makes a cameo.

“Of course, they are [together]. Or at least I hope so…That will be the interesting thing if we can get Mike back in the fold somehow. I guess we’ll figure out how it’s going [with Rachel] — or if it’s going,” concluded Adams.

Adams Starred in Suits for Seven Seasons

Adams played the lead role of Mike Ross in Suits for the first seven seasons but then left the show along with Meghan Markle, citing that his character’s storyline was complete. He eventually returned to the series in a recurring role in the ninth and final season. Suits aired on the USA Network between 2011 and 2019 and was one of the most-watched shows on the channel.

The series went for a streaming release on Netflix last year and found a new audience, breaking viewership records, after which the spin-off was ordered by NBC. Suits: L.A. is going to star Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg in the lead roles. The premiere date for the show is yet to be announced.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: James Bond Franchise Rumors Addressed: Insights from Amazon MGM Chief Jennifer Salke

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News