Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis is currently one of the biggest box office failures of this year. The movie, led by the two-time Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver, is struggling to survive in the cinemas. It is a big-budget movie that was in development for years, and it seems to have gone sour for the audience’s taste. It is failing to impress its fans domestically and overseas. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Coppola self-financed his film by selling a part of his California wine estate and borrowing against his wine business. He spent around $120 million to make this magnum opus and reportedly another $20 million on marketing and distribution. The film was surrounded by controversies even before it came out. Videos of the director kissing and groping extras were all over social media. An extra filed a lawsuit with allegations of sexual harassment against the filmmaker in Fulton County Superior Court.

The extra accused Francis Ford Coppola of kissing her cheek and touching multiple parts of her body without consent while filming a scene in 2023. Megalopolis’ box office collection might suffer because of the negative publicity and scandal, but that is a partial reason. According to the critic’s consensus via Rotten Tomatoes, it is “more of a creative manifesto than a cogent narrative feature; Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis is an overstuffed opus that’s equal parts stimulating and slapdash.”

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Megapolis collected $333K on Friday, $430K on Saturday, and $308K on Sunday. It grossed $1.07 million on its second weekend in the US, taking the domestic cume to $6.50 million only. From the overseas regions, the Francis Ford Coppola-helmed movie collected only $2.18 million so far. The film’s global cume stands at $8.69 million. It failed to even cross the $10 million mark despite being in the theatres for over two weeks. It is safe to say that Adam Driver‘s sci-fi flick is a big box office failure.

The movie was released in the US theatres on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

