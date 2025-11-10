Bugonia completes another weekend at the box office. It is slow and underperforming, but managed to surpass Margot Robbie’s flop romance drama, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s, worldwide collection this weekend. Additionally, it has also achieved another interesting feat on this year’s global box office chart. Scroll below for the deets and box office numbers.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of $55 million and is on track to become a box office flop. It crossed the $20 million mark at the worldwide box office. The black comedy thriller features Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone. It marks the 4th collaboration between Yorgos and Emma, and this is another Oscar hopeful.

How much has the film collected at the worldwide box office in its 3rd weekend?

Emma Stone’s Bugonia secured the 7th rank in the domestic box office rankings, performing better than Tron: Ares and new releases like Christy and Die My Love. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the dark comedy thriller collected $3.5 million on its third weekend in North America. Last weekend, it was expanded, and thus the film witnessed a decline of 30.4% from its second weekend. The domestic total of the movie has hit the $12.3 million cume after seventeen days.

The film crossed $10 million at the international box office over its third weekend. Its overseas total is $10.8 million, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the movie is $23.15 million. It has therefore crossed the $20 million mark globally, moving closer to recovering its budget.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $12.3 million

International – $10.8 million

Worldwide – $23.15 million

Beats A Big Bold Beautiful Journey & breaks into 2025’s top 100 global grossers list

Bugonia might be losing at the box office, but Emma Stone boasts of having a better run than Margot Robbie. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Emma’s film has surpassed the worldwide haul of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. It is Margot Robbie’s comeback movie, which is a colossal flop, one of the biggest flops of the year. For the uninitiated, Robbie’s film grossed $21.8 million during its global run. The Stone-led movie has surpassed that collection in just seventeen days.

Bugonia has also earned a spot in the 2025 global top 100 highest-grossing films list. The movie is now at #84 in the 2025 top 100 global grossers list. Emma Stone’s movie has surpassed several notable films to achieve this rank, besides A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Some of the films include The Smashing Machine, Hitman 2, the re-release of Avatar 2, and Good Fortune.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone in the lead role, Bugonia was released on October 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle China Box Office: Confirmed To Score Biggest Pre-Sales For A Non-Chinese Animation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News