Tron: Ares is slowly moving towards beating the box office collection of Morbius in North America. Both films led by Jared Leto are major commercial disasters, putting the actor’s credibility as a leading man in danger. The sci-fi film managed to earn a spot in the domestic rankings in its 5th weekend, earning more than the Sydney Sweeney starrer, Christy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Morbius was released in 2022, and it received negative reviews; however, Matt Smith‘s performance was praised. However, it was not enough to save it from being a box office disaster. The film is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and collected over $160 million at the worldwide box office. The latest film has also been praised for its background music and visuals, but the storyline failed to add value, and therefore, it is losing financially.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Jared Leto-led Tron: Ares landed at the 10th rank this weekend. The film has collected $1.8 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It has declined by 39.9% from last weekend and lost 720 theaters at the domestic box office. It is currently running in 1,855 screens in North America. The domestic total of the film after thirty-one days is $71.29 million.

Set to beat Morbius’ domestic haul soon!

Jared Leto played the leading role in Morbius, portraying Dr. Michael Morbius. The film grossed $73.8 million during its 84-day domestic run. Leto’s Tron: Ares is now less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Morbius. The 2025 sci-fi sequel will surpass the Marvel flop in less than forty days.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, Morbius collected $167.4 million in its theatrical run. The Tron threequel’s global total currently stands at $139.5 million, and it still needs around $30 million to surpass the global haul of the Marvel movie. Ares is expected to beat that number eventually in its worldwide run.

What is Tron: Ares about?

The story follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings. Directed by Joachim Ronning, the film was released on October 10.

Box Office Summary

North America – $71.3 million

International – $68.2 million

Worldwide – $139.5 million

