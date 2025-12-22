The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants has finally hit the big screens. The animated adventure film had its world premiere on October 26, 2025. However, the movie is now released in the United States on December 19, 2025.

In this article, let’s have a look at the early X reviews of the latest SpongeBob film in theaters.

What Are Netizens Saying About The SpongeBob Movie?

After watching the animated film on the big screen, a X user reacted to his experience and marked the movie as 7/10. He feels that the flick is a mixture of the original movie of SpongeBob and Out of Water.

Additionally, the user added that the movie is neither funny nor very visually appealing, but he still loves the movie.

SpongeBob: Search For Squarepants felt like a watered down mixture of the original movie and “Sponge Out of water”. It wasn’t as funny nor was it as visually appealing, but it felt closer to what I love about SpongeBob than the many recent sequels 7/10 — JaveyCyber (@JaveyCyber) December 22, 2025

Another user shared his review on the X by marking the film as ‘good’. The viewer really enjoyed the movie and feels that the animation was good. In addition, the X user loved the bond between Mr. Krab and SpongeBob. Despite this positive review, he felt that the movie failed to top the first movie of the cartoon character.

Just got out of the theatre watching Search for SquarePants and I really enjoyed it!!! The animation was good and I loved Mr Krabs and SpongeBob’s bond 🫶 it doesn’t top the first movie ofc but it’s really good pic.twitter.com/h0QVq1qmO1 — sponge/sorella 🎄 (@SBL0ver30000_) December 22, 2025

A user marked the movie 3.5/5 and called it one of the best SpongeBob movies since the original. The rating implies that the person overall enjoyed the movie.

The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants: ★★★½ out of ★★★★★ Full Review: https://t.co/vOR2J5wrSf Probably the best SpongeBob movie since the original. #SpongeBobMovie pic.twitter.com/Nqnpo57xjy — James Eagan (@RealJamesEagan) December 20, 2025

Check Out More Tweets Below:

SpongeBob should be among the seven great wonders of the world — blaize (@Anakwardpersonn) December 22, 2025

“One of the most purely fun SpongeBob movies” Click the link to read our ⭐⭐⭐½ review for the animated adventure The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, out now in cinemas!@SpongeBob @SpongeBobMovie @ParamountUK @NickelodeonUK @MarkHamill https://t.co/REfDIG02un — Film Feeder (@FilmFeeder) December 21, 2025

The SpongeBob Movie: Search For Squarepants Overall Verdict

With all the reactions, it seems that if you are a fan of animated films and want to experience the iconic SpongeBob again on the big screen, The Search for Squarepants is a perfect watch for you.

Additionally, if you loved the original film of SpongeBob, you should consider watching the latest movie at your nearest cinema.

