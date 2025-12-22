In a surprising turn of events, there is one thing that Hollywood was not prepared for this weekend, and it was the Indian audience prioritizing Dhurandhar over the much-anticipated Avatar: Fire And Ash. The film is performing way below expectations in India, all thanks to the rampage Ranveer Singh’s film is doing at the box office.

Avatar: Way Of Water Performed Like A Beast!

The opening weekend of the Avatar threequel in India has clocked in a staggering 47% lower number than its predecessor, Avatar: Way Of Water. The sequel earned a total of 128.8 crore in its opening weekend in India.

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, December 21, Avatar: Fire And Ash, earned 25.75 crore at the box office. The film was impacted a lot by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which went ahead to earn 40 crore on the third Sunday! Interestingly, Avatar: Way Of Water earned 46 crore on the first Sunday!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Hollywood biggie at the box office in India (Net Collection).

Day 1: 19 crore

Day 2: 22.5 crore

Day 3: 25.75 crore

Total: 67.25 crore

61 Crore Away From The Top 10

In order to hit the first milestone, James Cameron‘s Avatar: Fire And Ash needs to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India. To do so, it needs to earn 61 crore more to push Deadpool & Wolverine out of the top 10.

Check out the highest-grossing Hollywood films at the box office in India.

Avatar: The Way Of Water: 378.22 crore Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man – No Way Home: 218.41 crore The Jungle Book: 188 crore The Lion King: 158.71 crore Mufasa: The Lion King: 132.60 crore Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: 130 crore Oppenheimer: 128.46 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 128.40 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

