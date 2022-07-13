‘Star Wars’ legend Mark Hamill has revealed that creator George Lucas ‘didn’t care’ how the names in the sci-fi epic were pronounced’ and let the cast say them however they wanted.

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has been attempting to solve debate over some of the sci-fi franchise’s pronunciations in Twitter question-and-answer session with fans and he’s said there’s actually no right or wrong way to say any of the characters’ names featured in the films, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In a post on Twitter, Hamill explained: “FYI: When we would ask George: ‘Is it Chew-bah-ka or Chew-back-a?’ / ‘Is it Lay-a or Lee-a?’ / ‘Is it Hahn or Han (as in hand)?’- he would just shrug and didn’t really care. He told us it would be pronounced in various ways in different parts of the galaxy.#TrueStory.”

Other pronunciation mysteries Mark attempted to solve included the AT-AT – the four-legged battle walker used by the Empire – even posting a poll from the official ‘Star Wars’ account which revealed fans were split but the pronunciation was the same.

He added: “I think it’s ‘AT-AT’ (using keyboard at symbols), even though I always called them ‘walkers‘.”

Dave Filoni, who has worked on numberous ‘Star Wars’ projects as a writer, director and producer for Lucasfilm over the years, previously echoed the sentiment.

Speaking at a fan event back in 2020, he explained: “You can say at-at, you can say A-T-A-T, and you can say walker. I’m for all three. That’s canon because in(‘The Clone Wars’) I have imperials say walkers, I have them say at-at, and I have them say A-T-A-T.”

