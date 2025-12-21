China is a significant and huge market for Hollywood movies. Previously, the Avatar movies have done well at the Chinese box office. Avatar: Fire and Ash is also doing well at the box office in China. It has surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water’s first Saturday cume at the box office in China. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie crossed $100 million at the overseas and worldwide box office. It has achieved this remarkable feat in just three days. Avatar 3 has been received well by the audience in China. The film is expected to have one of the biggest opening weekends for Hollywood post-COVID.

How much has the film earned in China in its first two days?

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $24.1 million over 155k screenings on Saturday, remaining at #1 in the local box office rankings. It experienced a 40.1% increase from Friday, when it opened in theaters in China and worldwide. In two days, the sci-fi epic by James Cameron has collected $41.3 million at the box office in China.

5th biggest Saturday post-COVID for Hollywood!

Avatar 3 has reportedly surpassed the Saturday gross of Avatar: The Way of Water [$20.9 million] and Jurassic World Dominion [$21.8 million] as the 5th biggest Saturday post-COVID for Hollywood. It is under Fast X’s $26.3 million, Godzilla Vs Kong’s $28 million, F9’s $47.6 million, and Zootopia 2‘s $104.6 million first Saturday cumes.

More about the film’s box office collection in China

According to the report, Avatar: Fire and Ash has collected $6.4 million in pre-sales for Sunday and is playing over 148k screenings. The exhibitors are witnessing solid walk-ups with 64% of Saturday tickets bought during the day and 36% during the pre-sales period. It is expected to earn $57 million to $60 million on its three-day opening weekend in China, which could be one of the biggest opening weekends for Hollywood post-COVID.

Box office summary

North America – $36.5 million

International – $100.4 million

Worldwide – $136.9 million

