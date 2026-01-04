Anaconda is winning hearts at the cinemas and continues to earn strong numbers for a pure comedy at the North American box office. It has also surpassed the domestic haul of The Running Man as one of the top 60 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The metareboot is on track to hit the $100 million milestone worldwide. It is the 57th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Globally, it is still struggling to enter the top 50 highest-grossing films list of 2025, as it will need to earn around $20 million more to achieve that.

How much has Anaconda collected in North America so far after 9 days?

According to the Box Office Mojo data, Paul Rudd starrer Anaconda collected $3.6 million on its second Friday at the domestic box office. The film has collected more than The Naked Gun’s $2.4 million second Friday gross. Therefore, Jack Black’s film has registered the biggest second Friday for a pure comedy release in 2025 at the North American box office. After just 9 days, the film has hit the $39.4 million cume at the domestic box office.

Surpasses The Running Man, inching closer to 2025’s top 50 grossers

It has also been revealed that Anaconda has surpassed the domestic haul of The Running Man as the new 54th highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America [check out the full list here]. The Running Man, featuring Glen Powell in the lead role, is a Stephen King adaptation that collected $37.8 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

The Jack Black starrer has now surpassed the domestic haul of The Running Man to achieve this interesting feat at the beginning of its second weekend. The film is poised to earn between $9 million and $12 million on its second three-day weekend at the domestic box office.

Paul Rudd and Jack Black starrer Anaconda was released on December 25, and it has collected $59.4 million at the worldwide box office.

Box office summary

North America – $39.4 million

International – $20.0 million

Worldwide – $59.4 million

