James Cameron directed Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is eyeing one of the biggest opening weekends at the box office in China. However, it is still lower than what Avatar: The Way of Water collected on its opening day at the box office in China. It also surpassed the opening day collection of Jurassic World Dominion in China. Scroll below for the numbers.

James Cameron’s epic sci-fi film is the third installment in the Avatar franchise. However, the critics praised the visuals, characters, performances, and action but criticized the plot, screenplay, and runtime. Avatar 3 is expected to underperform at the box office in North America. It might not even hit $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Avatar 3’s opening day collection in China

Avatar: Fire and Ash collected a strong $17.2 million at the box office in China on its opening day. It includes $3 million from the Wednesday and Thursday previews over the 157k screenings. The opening day was slightly front-loaded due to pre-sales, with 58% of Wednesday tickets sold on the day itself and the remaining 42% coming from the pre-sales period.

Records 7th biggest opening day post-COVID for Hollywood

It has surpassed Jurassic World Dominion‘s $15.1 million opening day to become the seventh biggest opening day at the Chinese box office, according to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report. Avatar 3’s opening-day collection, however, is less than that of Meg 2: The Trench’s $20.3 million, Godzilla vs. Kong’s $22.5 million, Zootopia 2‘s $33.9 million, and F9’s $58.4 million.

Comparison with Avatar 2’s opening day collection in China

Avatar 3’s opening day collection is also less than the opening day collection of Avatar: The Way of Water. For the unversed, Avatar 2 collected $23.2 million on its opening day at the box office in China. The film is also behind Avatar 2 in terms of rating in the region. Word of mouth remains positive, with ticket buyers on Maoyan giving it a strong 9.4 rating, equivalent to an A CinemaScore. Meanwhile, the audience score on Douban stands at 7.6, which is still solid, though lower than Avatar: The Way of Water’s 7.8 and Avatar’s 8.8.

Opening weekend projection of Avatar 3 in China

According to the trade analyst’s report, Avatar 3 is tracking to earn between $57 million and $65 million on its opening weekend in China. It would be one of the biggest opening weekends for Hollywood releases in China post-COVID. The movie has already collected $8.8 million in pre-sales for Saturday and is playing over 157k screenings. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

