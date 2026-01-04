Ranveer Singh’s pull as a solo superstar has done a phenomenal job at the box office. In 30 days, the film has surpassed 1200 crore at the worldwide box office. While it surpassed the 800 crore mark, it also went past a gross collection of 275 crore overseas. The film’s next milestone would be the most important one in Indian Cinema’s history!

The Biggest Bollywood Record!

Ranveer Singh is now the second-highest-grossing Bollywood actor worldwide with his spy thriller standing at a gross collection of 1227.02 crore at the box office in 30 days. The next stop for the actor would be claiming the top spot. But in order to do so, it has to surpass Dangal!

Dhurandhar VS Dangal Box Office Worldwide

Dangal is the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide with a box office collection of 2059.04 crore. The second-highest-grossing film worldwide is Dhurandhar with a gross collection of 1227.02 crore. To claim the top spot, Ranveer Singh now has to feast on Aamir Khan‘s sports drama.

If Ranveer Singh manages to surpass Aamir Khan, he will be able to rewrite the history of Indian Cinema at the box office. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh‘s film is clearly a bigger performer than Dangal. A major collection of Aamir Khan’s films has been contributed by its run at the China Box Office.

Made on a lavish budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar has rewritten history with a profit of over 500 crore at the box office. Only a few films have been able to churn out such great profit at the box office, securing an ROI% of 258.8%. Currently, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller needs another 832 crore at the box office to surpass Dangal. Looking at the pace of the film, one can expect a miracle, but not such a great one!

Check out the breakdown of the spy thriller at the box office after 30 days.

India Net Collection: 806.8 crore

India Gross Collection: 952.02 crore

Budget: 225 crore

Profit: 581.8 crore

ROI%: 258.8%

Overseas Gross Collection: 275 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 1227.02 crore

