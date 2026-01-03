2025 has been a game-changing year for Bollywood. Hindi cinema shined bright with Dhurandhar. But more than our leading actors, the supporting stars made more noise at the box office. While neither of the Khans made it to the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood actors, underdogs like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna stole the spotlight. Scroll below for a complete report card!

Who was the highest-grossing Bollywood actor of 2025?

Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal delivered the top 2 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. But neither of them landed at the #1 spot among the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood actors of 2025. It was Askhaye Khanna, who starred in two films and grossed a total box office collection of 1409.59 crores.

Akshaye Khanna’s meaty role in Dhurandhar not only went viral on social media but also helped mint earnings of 794.20 crores in 29 days. He also played a pivotal role in Chhaava, which concluded its box office lifetime with a total of 615.39 crores.

Bollywood’s Khans are out of the top 10

2025 was the year we saw two of our superstar Khans test their star pull at the box office. Aamir Khan came up with a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Titled Sitaare Zameen Par, the sports comedy drama was a success but could not achieve heights in terms of business. It concluded its domestic journey at 166.58 crores.

On the other hand, Salman Khan could not live upto the expectations with Sikandar. AR Murugadoss’ action drama earned only 129.95 crores and wrapped up its run as a losing affair.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Actors Of 2025

Thanks to the Dhurandhar storm, talented actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan got their due credit at the box office. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna remained the only actress in the top 5 with her hat-trick of successes – Chhaava, Dhurandhar, and Thamma.

Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal delivered massive blockbusters, but with only one release each in 2025, they landed at the 6th and 7th spots, respectively. However, they still stayed ahead of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who had multiple releases this year.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda also made a notable debut in Bollywood. Along with accolades, Saiyaara also helped them gain a star pull at the box office.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood stars of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Akshaye Khanna: 1409.59 crores (Dhurandhar, Chhaava) Sanjay Dutt: 1072.2 crores (Dhurandhar, Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, The Bhootnii) R Madhavan: 978.53 crores (Kesari Chapter 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Dhurandhar) Rashmika Mandanna: 902.39 crores (Chhaava, Sikandar, Thamma) Ranveer Singh: 794.20 crores (Dhurandhar) Vicky Kaushal: 615.39 crores (Chhaava) Akshay Kumar: 545.42 crores (Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5) Ahaan Panday: 337.69 crores (Saiyaara) Aneet Padda: 337.69 crores (Saiyaara) Ajay Devgn: 316.30 crores (De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2)

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar North America Box Office: Only 3.87 Crores Away From Becoming 2nd Highest Indian Grosser Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News