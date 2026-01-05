Ikkis, starring newcomer Agastya Nanda, alongside Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles, has wrapped up its 4-day extended opening weekend. After exceeding expectations on the opening day, the film managed to attract footfalls over the next three days despite the strong run of Dhurandhar. With this, it comfortably crossed the 20 crore mark at the Indian box office, and compared with Bollywood’s first release of 2025, it is well ahead in the opening weekend collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Ikkis earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The latest biographical war drama started 2026 on a much better note for Bollywood, if we compare it with the last year. On the opening day, it scored an impressive 7.28 crores. On day 2, it saw an expected drop and earned 4.02 crores. On day 3, it displayed growth and raked in 5.05 crores. On Sunday, day 4, it jumped again and scored 5.7 crores.

Overall, Ikkis scored 22.05 crore net at the Indian box office during the 4-day extended opening weekend, which is an impressive weekend score for a film with a newcomer. In addition to the content, the film is also gaining traction due to the strong presence of the late Dharmendra, fondly revered as Dharam Ji. His performance has emerged as one of the film’s most talked-about strengths, reinforcing the timeless appeal of seasoned storytelling.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 7.28 crores

Day 2 – 4.02 crores

Day 3 – 5.05 crores

Day 4 – 5.7 crores

Total – 22.05 crores

Enjoys a much better opening weekend than Fateh

With 22.05 crores in the kitty, Ikkis has defeated Bollywood’s first release of 2025 in the opening weekend battle by a big margin. For those who don’t know, Sonu Sood’s Fateh was the first new Bollywood film to release in 2025. It had an underwhelming first weekend of 10.71 crores. If a comparison is made, the film outperforms Fateh by 105.88% or 106% in terms of weekend collection, which is an impressive feat for newcomer Agastya Nanda.

