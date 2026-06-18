The upcoming film The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, has landed in legal trouble ahead of its theatrical release. The film, presented by Zee Studios, received a legal notice on June 15, 2026, by advocate Hiranya Pandey on behalf of Bhavesh Sodha, proprietor of Agri Business Center. The notice has been addressed to Zee Studios, MIG Production & Studios LLP, and the film’s producers.

Legal Notice Sent To The Makers

According to the complaint, the teaser and promotional material allegedly contain misleading, defamatory, and scientifically unverified claims related to India’s agriculture, dairy, and poultry sectors. The notice argues that The India Story portrays the country’s agricultural ecosystem as a source of “slow poison” by referencing pesticide use, food adulteration, and rising cancer cases. The complainant claims such depictions could unfairly harm the reputation of farmers, dairy producers, poultry businesses, and agro-input suppliers while creating fear among the public.

Among the key concerns raised are claims regarding pesticide usage in India, alleged milk adulteration practices, and a promotional scene showing a syringe being injected into a dead chicken carcass. The notice reportedly describes some of these visuals and assertions as misleading and lacking scientific accuracy.

The notice takes exception to several scenes and claims featured in the film’s promotional material. Among the key objections is the alleged suggestion that India uses excessive quantities of pesticides. The complainant contends that pesticide consumption per hectare in India remains lower than that of several other nations. The notice also disputes claims regarding widespread milk adulteration and criticizes a scene showing a syringe being injected into a dead chicken carcass, describing the visual as scientifically inaccurate and misleading.

Questions Raised Over Scientific Backing

Additionally, the complainant has questioned the film’s alleged attempt to link agricultural practices directly to increasing cancer rates, arguing that such conclusions require substantial scientific backing and verified evidence.

The legal notice further demands that the filmmakers disclose the research, source material, methodology, and scientific basis supporting the statistics and visuals featured in the film. It also seeks the immediate removal of the teaser and related promotional content from digital platforms, along with necessary modifications to the film before its release.

The film, presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. It is scheduled to release on July 24 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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