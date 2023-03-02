Shraddha Kapoor Gets A Priceless Gift From A Fan From 'Shirdi' Ahead Of Her Birthday - Watch

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a crazy fanbase all across the nation. She is the one special star who received unprecedented love from her fans who time and again shower their love on her by giving gifts and the actress also never leaves a chance to give back her love to her fans. Ahead of her birthday, a fan of Shraddha brought a special gift for her, all the way from Shirdi.

While Shraddha is currently running on the promotions of her upcoming ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, she encountered a super fan who brought her a special gift from Shirdi. As the actress was seen wearing a white top and blue denim, she was totally mesmerised by having received such a special gift from the fan and she was seen saying ‘Bohot Sundar Hai’ as she accepted the gift.

Shraddha Kapoor fans have always expressed their love for the actress by gifting her personalised gifts. Be it her portrait on a canvas to gifting her giant jalebi, her fans never leave a chance to show their love for her.

The video was shared on celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani’s official Instagram handle.

On the work front, as Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar this Holi, she will also be seen in ‘Stree 2‘.

