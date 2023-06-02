Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan have an elaborate history that involves a lot of allegations, mudslinging, and personal chats coming out in the open. Both parties chose to reach out to the media once they could not contain the details to themselves and it opened a Pandora’s box. While a lot was said and done, Kangana went all open as Hrithik tried to maintain peace and calm.

During one such interview, the Emergency actress was asked to comment on Rakesh Roshan’s statement who told that people are spreading lies. Kangana could not contain her anger at her Krrish director and was daring enough to call him and Hrithik Roshan out in front of the media.

A reporter asked Kangana Ranaut, “You have always stood for what’s right and recently Rakesh Roshan said, even when somebody is spreading lies about his son.” Kangana was quick enough to call out his Krrish co-actor, whom she allegedly and supposedly dated at one point of time.

Replying to the reporter’s question, the Gangster actress said, “Why can’t Indian men stand up for themselves? He’s a 43-year-old son, why does his father have to come to his rescue always? How long will they keep hiding behind their influential big-name fathers? He is an adult, he can pretty much handle his own controversies in showbiz. It’s just a simple controversy, why do daddies always have to save their sons? I don’t understand!”

Later, even Hrithik Roshan was once asked about his public feud with Kangana Ranaut during Mohenjodaro promotions, however, the actor patiently took the questions in his stride and said, “I am here to answer your questions and I will answer your questions. However, it will be unethical and unprofessional to hijack this platform for my personal gain to talk to you about this issue. There’s a lot I want to say and I wish for a bit more patience and I will answer all your questions.”

He was further forced to comment on the feud since Kangana Ranaut was repeatedly saying things. Hrithik concluded, “Sometimes the truth takes time. When the truth is on your side, you don’t need support.”

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut once came out in the open alleging that she dated Hrithik Roshan who ghosted her while the actor maintained that it is a cooked-up story by Kangana who needs psychological help. He even presented a lot of emails as a witness which the actress wrote to him and he informed Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel.

Hrithik Roshan maintained he was endlessly chased and hounded by Kangana after which he filed a complaint against her. After filing an official complaint, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan told the media, “If you read the complaint, you will be shocked by the facts. We gave our side of the truth to the cybercrime branch on April 8, 2017. We submitted all the authentic, relevant documents with all the emails and electronic gadgets. It’s now up to the authorities to decide who’s telling the truth. We’ve always believed in the power of the truth. I was taught to be honest by my father (legendary music composer Roshan) and I’ve taught Hrithik the same. In this matter, the truth will be out soon.”

