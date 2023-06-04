It was yet another good day for The Kerala Story as 1.40 crores more came in. The expectations were that the film will grow 50% over Friday numbers of 1.05 crores and though the jump is bit lesser than expected, it’s still there which means Sunday would also find itself in 1.75-2 crores range now.

So far, the Sudipto Sen directed film has collected 234.17 crores and it would hit 236 crores by the time the weekend is through. That would take it past many other big budget blockbusters that had released even pre-pandemic.

By the time the fifth week is through, 238 crores would have been crossed and then it would enter its last week of run when it would have some screens to its disposal.

The release of two new films which are doing good business means that 250 crores lifetime is ruled out for the Adah Sharma starrer. Still, 245 crores is in reach. It would be an excellent result for the film which hasn’t released in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu because if that had been the case, the Vipul Shah production could well have aimed for 260 crores lifetime. On the flip side, release issues in these states have publicity worth crores to The Kerala Story so eventually it all just balances out. All time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

