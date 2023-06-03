After collecting 231.72 crores in its first four weeks, The Kerala Story is now in a zone from where 10-15 crores more will still come in. It could have been a bit more but then Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has arrived now in a rather big way and that will end up fetching audience attention the most. Still, The Kerala Story is not giving up entirely, as evident in collections that came on the fifth Friday.

The Kerala Story has managed to stay over the 1 crore mark, which is quite good since the competition is not just from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke but also Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which is doing rather well. Between these two films over 10 crores came in and for The Kerala Story to still keep collecting and that too at a heavily reduced count of screens and shows is notable indeed.

The Kerala Story has now gathered 232.77 crores and while it will go past 235 crores mark quite comfortably before the close of weekend, it needs to get into that 237 crores range so that a lifetime in excess of 245 crores can come in. The Adah Sharma starrer practically has time till 15th June to collect as much as it can before Adipurush arrives on 16th June. Though it has practically collected 10 times more than what it could possibly have (and even that would have been a very good score), a milestone always matters and that’s why it would be targeting 250 crores for its final hurrah.

