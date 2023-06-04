After collecting 5.49 crores on Friday, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office numbers have further grown on Saturday, what with 7.20 crores more coming in. This is again a very good number for the film as otherwise mid-budget films have hardly been collecting post pandemic, barring a film or two.

Moreover, growth like this further sets the stage for Sunday to further see an increase in numbers and though a double digit score would be ideal, for now the film should settle around 8.5-9 crores mark at least today.

While the film is on way to be a success, a certain section of trade is ‘entirely’ attributing Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office to the Buy-One-Get-One-Free which is currently going for the film. That’s a wrong assumption to make because in the last 6-9 months, there have been different kind of offers that have been introduced for multiple films.

Sometimes it was reduced ticket prices, sometimes it was flat Rs. 100 ticket, sometimes it was a different offer for weekday tickets, sometimes it was ‘cinema day’ offer. However, it hardly worked for any film, barring Pathaan and Brahmastra which were anyways big successes by the time the offer came into picture. However for new movies there was just no momentum created despite offers. The same could well have happened for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office but then the offer worked for the film because it was being liked as well.

It’s now time to see where does the film head from here. So far, the film has collected 12.69 crores and a weekend of 21-22 crores is a given for the film. Since next week there is no major release, it would be a free run for the film till the release of Adipurush on 16th June to go out there and make the most of it.

