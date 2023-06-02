Following the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s unmissable cameo in it, fans are eager to see the two superstars together again. It had been years since the duo shared the screenspace before the 2023 film. Well, their fans will again get to watch them set the screens on fire as they were recently spotted filming for Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 will mark the third outing of Salman Khan in the Tiger film franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Apart from the Wanted star, the film will also see Katrina Kaif reprise her role as Zoya.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the movie is set to hit the theatres this Diwali, Salman Khan is busy filming to reprise his role as the RAW agent. Recently, he was spotted in the film city with his colleague and old friend Shah Rukh Khan. Salman Khan seemingly got rid of his goatee, which his fans did not like much, and grew some beard for his spy look. On the other hand, SRK sported his Pathaan one with a half bun. Watch the video here:

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As the video began making rounds on the internet, the duo’s fans celebrated as they reacted to it. While an Instagram user wrote, “Costiliest cameo of Indian film Industry by SRK in Tiger 3…..,” another penned, “Bawal.”

A third user wrote, “Mja ayega.”

A fan also complimented Shah Rukh Khan’s body and compared it to Salman’s saying, “Srk 10 times fittest than sk!”

As per a report by ETimes, SRK joined Salman Khan for the shoot of Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 earlier this week in Madh Island. A set has been reportedly constructed for an action-packed shoot. The movie is a part of YRF’s spy universe, which also has Hrithik Roshan‘s Kabir apart from SRK’s Pathaan.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas’ Film Earns 432 Crores Already, 185 Crores From South? 500 Crores’ Budget To Be Recovered Within Days Of Release?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News