It was a good weekend for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as 22.59 crores came in. This could well have been a lifetime number for the film, and it still would have been considered as decent enough, just as was the case with Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, which had collected a similar number by the close of its run. Now as things stand, the Laxman Utekar-directed film could well end up doing double this number in its lifetime due to an open week ahead.

The good thing is that there was further growth evidenced on Sunday, and though a double-digit score didn’t come in, the collections were close to that, with 9.90 crores accumulated at the box office. These are some of the best numbers that a mid-budget film has garnered on a Sunday post-pandemic and all eyes are now on how Monday hold turns out to be.

Given the kind of positive trending seen so far, it looks like Monday would have a fair hold with close to 3 crores coming in. That would mean a drop of less than 50% when compared to Friday’s collections of 5.49 crores. If somehow the film ends up collecting more than 3 crores, then it would be rather good for this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which planned a sudden release for itself once Jawaan moves out of the 2nd June slot and is now reaping benefits out of that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

