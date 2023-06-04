Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has surprised everyone with its start at the box office. Carrying the goodwill of the first part, the film has posted a healthy number on the board in the domestic market. It has recorded the biggest opening day of 2023 domestically, surpassing Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the film opened to positive reviews from critics. While it was always expected to do well, the start has been really impressive as it has exceeded all expectations. In fact, it has taken the third-best start ever for a Spider-Man film after Spider-Man: No Way Home ($121.9 million) and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 ($59.8 million).

As per Deadline’s report, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse amassed $51.7 million on the first day at the domestic box office (including Thursday previews). With this, it has gone past Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3‘s $48.1 million and The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $31.7 million (Wednesday) to mark the biggest opening day of 2023.

Speaking about the animated films, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse took third-best start after Incredibles 2 ($71.2 million) and Finding Dory ($54.7 million).

The film was predicted to score in the range of $80-$90 million range during the opening weekend, but now it is expected to earn well beyond $110 million. That’s a big difference and it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes by Sunday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

