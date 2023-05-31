After bringing in 1.85 crores on Monday, The Kerala Story held on well on Tuesday with 1.80 crores more coming in. This is on expected lines as well since Monday collections, though quite good, were not really optimal due to IPL finals. Hence, the balancing act had to come in favour of the film on Tuesday.

Typically any major drops that have to come happen on Monday and Tuesday, and then stability factor comes in. Hence, today and tomorrow will now stay on to be good as well, which means one can expect 3 crores more to be added to the overall numbers by Thursday. As a result, the film would have fourth week collections in 17-18 crores range, which is simply excellent as so many films post pandemic have failed to bring in this much even in their first week.

The Vipul Shah production is playing on a different level field though and currently stands at 228.62 crores. The manner in which Adah Sharma starrer is currently going, there is now a chance that with some stretch it could actually end up hitting 250 crores mark, which would be simply brilliant.

