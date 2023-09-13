Mike Tyson is a professional boxer-turned-actor who needs no introduction. While many may know that the 57-year-old – who is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers owing to his impressive boxing career from 1987 to 1990, was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2003, do you know he reportedly made £500K/Month through just one of his businesses?

Well, as per a 2022 report, the former boxer earns over $600K by making and selling cannabis products produced at his legal drug farm. Read all to know about this venture and his plans for it.

As per a 2022 report by The Sun, Mike Tyson is believed to earn around £500,000/Month (approx $624735) through his cannabis business that offers premium marijuana products, including strains, edibles and extracts. But interestingly, the site noted that this income is only the tip of the iceberg as the former wrestler has more plans for his weed business.

While the £500k/month income seems massive, the site noted that Mike Tyson reportedly also plans on building a 418-acre weed-themed holiday resort. He hopes this venue could be used for a music festival rivalling one of America’s top music fests – Coachella. Along with wanting it to be a music festival venue, he also wishes that it would feature the world’s longest lazy river.

Aside from the luxury hotel, Mike Tyson also reportedly plans to branch out his legal weed business into a university. The publication reported that Tyson University would be on site and would teach cannabis cultivation tips to wannabe farmers.

