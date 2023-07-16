While most of the Hollywood celebrities take assistance from their stylists before stepping out in public, Johnny Depp seems to be the complete opposite. The actor can pull off almost anything with style that too on his own. Interestingly, the Hollywood A-lister, in one of his earlier interviews, shared that he had a weird fetish of women clothes and that he finds himself constantly sneaking looks at women’s shoes and stockings. Scroll down to know the details.

Johnny Depp, on the work front, was recently seen in the movie Jeanne du Barry, which was also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The coveted actor landed at the red carpet for the same after a gap of 11 years. Depp’s new movie also got a seven-minute standing ovation which left the actor emotional.

Circling back to Johnny Depp’s weird fetish, the actor, as per What Culture, once revealed, “Actually, I find myself constantly sneaking looks at women’s shoes and stockings. I’ve developed this subconscious habit,” said Depp adding, “It may be a little dangerous. I’m a little worried.” The renowned star, prior to this, shared, “I’d be embarrassed for my friends to find out that I’m familiar with women’s clothing. Since wearing a slip and a bra in ‘Ed Wood’, I have much more respect for women.” The actor had apparently developed this fetish while working in the movie Ed Wood.

Johnny Depp, it is also believed, has an extensive collection of limited-edition Barbie dolls. It is also reported that his collection goes beyond just Barbies, as he has also got his hands on some celebrity dolls.

Talking about his personal style, the Pirates of the Caribbean star joked about his vagabond style saying, “When I met people they said, ‘You do look like a hobo, but you smell really good.’ And goddamn it, I smell really good!”

Johnny Depp is often seen dressed in hats, chunky jewellery, silver rings, colorful scarves, and vintage menswear, including boots- a style which you won’t see any other actor pulling it off with ease.

