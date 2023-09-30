Victoria Beckham has put forward an impeccable show at the Paris Fashion Week and left everyone impressed with her spring/summer 2024 collection. While her show was a blend of feminine and masculine dressing and was attended by many, she received support from her loving husband, David Beckham and their kids. Despite the spectacular dresses made by Victoria, we could not take our eyes off her 12-year-old daughter Harper Beckham who exuded glamour in a stunning white dress and proved how she is following her mum’s footsteps.

David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999 and have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. As their only daughter is nearing her teenage years, she is already a diva with a stunning fashion sense and a knack for makeup.

Harper Beckham arrived at Victoria Beckham’s fashion show with her father and brother, Cruz, in a stunning white dress and proved how she has inherited her mother’s sartorial skills. The pretty dress had spaghetti straps and a square neckline. While it perfectly fits her, the bottom was a bit flowy helping her to move easily.

Harper Beckham’s all-white ensemble shouted her mum’s style, which is usually a fun play with structured silhouettes and her love for monochrome palettes. David Beckham’s daughter made sure to display her luxury style as she paired the dress with Prada mule heels that cost a whopping £840 (approx $ 1024 or Rs 85,219). The white statement purse added to the look’s glamour.

She tied her partially blonde hair in a neat ponytail with a middle partition, probably one of the most trending hairstyles of the current times, and proved that she is a fashionista. The layered gold chains with tiny pearl earrings are the cherry on the cake. Take a look at the former Spice Girls member’s daughter’s pictures making rounds on Twitter here:

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/4uglHQZ6eA — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 29, 2023

It is safe to say that Harper Beckham is already a fashionista and her fashion designer mother, Victoria Beckham, must be proud of her.

