Mel B has urged people to “embrace” body confidence and not be put off by the gym. The 48-year-old Spice Girls star and her daughter Phoenix (24) have teamed up with sportswear brand Pour Moi for the Own Your Confidence campaign, which is “dedicated to women celebrating women”.

As part of the collaboration, Mel has offered her fitness and confidence tips for women getting into it in their later years.

Mel B said, “The good thing about getting older is you care less what people think so embrace that. Just go for it, make the most of it and enjoy it.”

Mel B continued, “It can be intimidating for lots of people to walk into a gym for the first time but remember people are there to help you not to judge you and just focus on what you want to do and what you want to achieve… climbing a mountain starts with small steps.”

She encouraged people to find a way to “incorporate weights” into their routines as they get older, as well as walking more often. She added: “The older you get the more important it is to exercise but once you are over 40 you need to incorporate weights into your routine. Do what feels right and is sustainable for you – whether that’s 10/15 minutes a day or a couple of hours a week. And walk more. Don’t always take the car for short trips, walk, use the stairs, not the lift – it’s amazing how that can increase your general fitness.”

When it comes to managing expectations, the ‘Wannabe’ hitmaker urged people to remember the natural impact age can have. Mel B explained, “Expectation wise I think you have to be a lot kinder to yourself and you can’t snap back into shape like you do in your teens and twenties so you have to give yourself a bit more time. Definitely add more weights because you need to maintain your bones and your muscle tone but I’m someone who has always enjoyed fitness and exercise and it’s always been part of my daily life.”

Pour Moi is donating to Women’s Aid, of which Mel B and her daughter Phoenix are proud patrons.

