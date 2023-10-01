Jennifer Aniston is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and rose to fame with her character of ‘Rachel’ from Friends. While she’s known for her incredible acting skills, she’s also a prominent name in the fashion industry and has given us some of the most iconic looks over the years on the red carpet. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Jen wore 100-carat diamond earrings worth over 100 crores, donning a thigh-high slit gown as she walked hand-in-hand with ex-husband Justin Theroux and subtly called us poor in many different ways. LOL.

Aniston enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 42 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle, and we love her adorable pet dogs.

In 2017, Jennifer Aniston looked s*xy in a Versace thigh-high slit gown in black. The actress skipped the Oscars but attended the afterparty looking versatile as ever in a chic all-black ensemble, making us drool over her curves.

The plunging neckline sequins gown had an extreme thigh-high slit which let Jen show her toned long legs and pair it with strappy matching heels. She accessorised her look with a clutch bag, and what stole the show for us was her Lorraine Schwartz 100-carat earrings worth over $13 million and would come around over Rs 107 crores in INR. Oh yes, we know you need a moment to catch your breath!

While Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux sported a black tuxedo outfit and looked dapper in it. Take a look at the pictures below:

jennifer aniston at the #Oscars 2017 pic.twitter.com/74Y7dFhk9T — best of jennifer aniston (@badpostaniston) April 25, 2021

jennifer aniston and justin theroux at the oscars (2017) pic.twitter.com/SYLF6SSMfx — daily jennifer aniston (@anistonomg) November 26, 2021

#MyLoveAffairWithDiamonds w/ Lorraine Schwartz 100-carats of custom made graduating emerald-cut diamond earrings in bronze gold (combination of yellow and rose gold), worn by Jennifer Aniston during Oscars 2017!#YourDailyDoseOfSparkle #ChampagneGem pic.twitter.com/z1632WsfKN — CHAMPAGNE GEM®️ (@xCHAMPAGNEGEMx) April 28, 2023

Jennifer Aniston sure knows her star power!

