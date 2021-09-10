Advertisement

One witnessed Raqesh Bapat willing to change his connection in the first week of Bigg Boss OTT. He wanted to pair up with a good friend, Divya Agarwal. Cut to today, when he’s gotten really affectionate towards actress Shamita Shetty. The duo wants to explore the possibility of their relationship once they are out of the house. But what if we saw it’s splitsville already? Read on for all the details.

It looked like Raqesh and Shamita were growing stronger with time. Their fun banters, hugs and adorable kisses left the fans smitten. But it seems the honeymoon period is over just in a few days and the former connection has been fighting day and night.

In the latest episode, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were seen locking horns yet again. Earlier, the TV star would listen to his connection and often be the submissive one. But now it seems like he’s reached his saturation point as he argues and puts forth his point equally. Truly, the Bigg Boss OTT connection is heading towards a disaster.

Amidst it all, Shamita Shetty opened up about her first boyfriend passing away in a car accident. She was seen sobbing as she told co-contestant Neha Bhasin, “This is why for so long, I didn’t allow anybody in my life. Because it took me so much time to put myself… the pieces back together that I would much rather take care of myself than let myself be in somebody else’s hands. I’m fine, being on my own then.”

In another video, Shamita was seen getting mad at Raqesh after she got hurt during a task. While he kept yelling, “I told you so,” the actress blamed him for not understanding or being her support.

It seems this is splitsville for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat in the house itself! What do y’all think?

