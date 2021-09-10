Advertisement

Television shows or movies often get in trouble for various reasons. Back in 2019, a section of social media was trending the hashtag ‘Boycott Kaun Banega Crorepati’ after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not given due respect on the Amitabh Bachchan-led show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Later, the makers as well as Amitabhji issued an apology to all their viewers and resolved the issue.

The controversy began when a section of viewers felt that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not given due respect on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B posed a question on the show which had four names including the name of the Maratha warrior.

While other options on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC was – Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga and Maharaja Ranjit Singh, they used ‘Shivaji’ for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and that irked the viewers and hence they started the boycott trend on Twitter.

This turned out into a huge controversy. Later apologising for the same, Sony tweeted, “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11.”

Siddhartha Basu who happens to be the television producer also took to his official Twitter account and wrote while apologizing for the same, “No insult or disrespect whatsoever was intended to the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a question on KBC 11. This season there have been a number of questions which have all used his name with the full title. Apologies for the inadvertent omission of title in the choice”.

Amitabh Bachchan also apologised resharing his tweet with a caption that read, “No disrespect meant at all .. apologies if it has hurt sentiments ..”.

What are your thoughts on KBC hurting the sentiments of the viewers? Tell us in the comments below.

