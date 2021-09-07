Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiered last month and fans are already glued to the screens as the new episodes are being released. Now in the upcoming episode, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will make a guest appearance on the show.

The makers of the KBC 13 recently dropped a promo wherein Deepika, Farah and Big B are seen engaging in fun banter. In the video, the veteran actor is heard telling the audience how Deepika eats a snack ‘every three minutes’ but never offers him anything.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Harr teen minute pe inka aadmi aata hai, donge mein… and yeh bas khaana shuru kareti thi. Kabhi itna nai hua ki Amit ji aap kuch lenge? Bilkul nai (Every third minute, her guy would come in, bringing a dish. It never occurred to her to offer me some food too. Never).”

Deepika Padukone was shocked at his accusations and said that it was all a lie. She, instead revealed that Amitabh would come looking for her tiffin and would wipe it clear every time. For the unversed, the two worked together on Shoojit Sircar’s Piku.

Filmmaker Farah Khan too joined in and teased Deepika about her eating habits. Amitabh Bachchan then accused the filmmaker asking her why she never feeds him her famous biryani. The director then replies, “Sir dekho aap vegetarian ho aur humare ghar mein vegetarian biryani jaisi koi cheez banti hi nahi hai (Sir look, you are a vegetarian and at our house we do not serve any such thing as a veg biryani).”

Big B then asked her whether there is no such thing as a vegetarian biryani, Farah Khan said, “Sir usko vegetable pulav kehte hai, biryani nahi (Sir, it is actually vegetable pulav, not biryani).” The veteran actor took offence to this and said, “Ae gaadi mangwao mujhe jaana hai yahan se (Ae bring my car around, I need to leave this place).” Take a look at the video below:

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will once again be seen together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit, The Intern.

