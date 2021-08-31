Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star in director Sooraj Barjatya’s next titled Oonchai. This collaboration between the duo will also feature Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in lead. As per reports, the film is touted to be a slice of the life story of friendship. Now, we have some interesting details about it.

As per a recent report, the Barjatya film featuring Bachchan, Kher, Irani and Gupta is all set to go on floors in Nepal from October. Read on to know more details about it.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development of Amitabh Bachchan-led Oonchai said, “Sooraj Bajartya has been on a lookout for a safe shooting location as it’s a cast driven by senior citizens. He did a recce at multiple locations in India and abroad and has finally zeroed in on Nepal as the shooting spot. The team will be stationed in the country for 40 to 45 days and will shoot for the film following strict bio bubble protocols.” The source added that post the Nepal schedule of the film, there will also be a couple of brief stints in Mumbai and Delhi.

Talking about the gist of the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan- Sooraj Bajartya collaboration, the source added, “It’s a story close to Sooraj’s heart and he is stepping aside from the family space to explore the bond of friends who end up being family members. It’s a heart-warming tale and will be wrapped up by January 2022.”Interestingly, this film will mark the first collaboration of Sr Bachchan and Barjatya. According to the report, the veteran actor was bowled over by the idea and gave the film a go-ahead in the first meeting itself.

Talking further about the film, the source added, “Sooraj Barjatya films are always riding on rooted human emotions. While we have seen urban tales of friendship in multiple films, Sooraj is set to explore a more relatable approach.” As per the report, the makers are planning Oonchai as a theatrical outing and it is expected to hit the big screen in the second half of next year.

On the professional front, after this Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Sooraj Barjatya will collaborate with Salman Khan on a marriage drama, set against the backdrop of nuclear families. This film is expected to go on floors in 2023.

