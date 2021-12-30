TV actress Additi Gupta, who is seen as Dr Deepika Sinha in medical drama ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’, believes in cherishing each and every moment of life by not letting herself stress over things.

Additi said: “I feel that life has become very stressful given the current times we are in; things have changed so much. There are days I find it hard to even get up from bed, but we must live life, we have to earn our bread and butter because we need to survive. Like anyone, I also have bad days, but I don’t let it get the better of me.”

“I wake up one hour early to just give time for myself which is where I motivate myself and sometimes I do yoga which is very helpful. It’s a great practice of helping you focus on the things you need to do to get through the day. Now more than ever people have started conversing about taking care of your mental health and it is important that you focus on keeping yourself physically and mentally well to work hard and be successful,” Additi Gupta added.

Additi Gupta starrer ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

