‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were again seen getting into a verbal spat because of his disrespectful comments on Devoleena.

During the coming episode, Abhijit flirts with Devoleena and asks her to get dressed up in western wear to recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s popular scene with her. He also said that he cannot enact like Salman Khan because he doesn’t have that kind of physique.

Devoleena looks uncomfortable and tries to change the subject but then Abhijit Bichukale says: “Can we enact Emraan Hashmi scene?”. Devoleena gets upset and asks him to apologise.

Devoleena told Abhijit Bichukale: “Honestly, I’m not comfortable,” she said. She further also mentioned that she is comfortable with Pratik Sehajpal’s touch but not his. To this Bichukale said: “You are in love with Pratik and not me because I am married.”

Well, this is not the first time Abhijit lashed out at Devoleena. Earlier the dispute between Bichukale and Bhattacharjee had spiraled out of control.

In fact, Abhijit was so depressed that he went to Nishant Bhat to ask for a packet of hair colour in the washroom because he is willing to consume it as poison. He says that he is not happy with the incidents happening inside the house.

