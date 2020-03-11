Anupamaa: Ishqbaaaz’s Additi Gupta Grabs An Interesting Role In Rupali Ganguly Starrer!

Actress Additi Gupta has joined the cast of the upcoming TV show “Anupamaa”, which also stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.

“Anupamaa” is the official Hindi remake of the Bengali show “Sreemoyee”.

The show revolves around Anupamaa, a homemaker. Her life includes an endless amount of demands and to-dos. Anupamaa fulfils all the requests lovingly and happily out of the love she has for her family.

“I play the part of Kavya, an outgoing, chic woman. Anupamaa is a lovable person who does everything for her family,” said Additi.

“On the other hand, Kavya showcases a dynamic, bold personality. On the professional front, I work with Vanraj and our relationship has different layers to it. It was quite difficult for me to get into the skin of Kavya’s character. The entire team has been very helpful while explaining the different facets of my role,” she added.

“Anupamaa” will premiere on March 16 on Star Plus.

