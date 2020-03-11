Dhak Dhak Dhak From Uppena Out! The makers of Vaisshav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena has struck the right chord with the audience with first single Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram from the romantic drama. Post receiving overwhelming response from all across for the first track which was released early last week, the makers have now unveiled a romantic peppy track last evening which has been titled as Dhak Dhak Dhak.

Talking about Dhak Dhak Dhak, the 1 minute 46-second peppy track has its major focus on the film’s lead pair of Vaisshav Tej and Krithi Shetty, and their first love. The lead duo can be seen lost in their own world, finding joy in every small thing around them with bright smiles on their face.

More about Dhak Dhak Dhak, the romantic peppy track is been crooned by Sarath Santosh and Hari Priya. The lyrics for the track is been composed by Chandrabose, and the music composition is by Devi Sri Prasad.

About the film, Uppena has been in talks ever since its inception, the hype around the romantic drama is quite high among the moviegoers. Following which it makes the Vaisshav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer to be one of the anticipated releases of the year in Tollywood.

Uppena also has Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. The Tamil actor in this romantic venture will be seen in a character with grey shades.

The Vaisshav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer is been helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, and it is been bankrolled by Sukumar.

Uppena is slated to hit the big screens on 2nd April.

