Bigg Boss 15 is very close to its finale and the tasks to survive till the end is getting harsher and harsher. Each contestant is giving their 100% to make it to the final week. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai – in the latest episode, was seen breaking down after Rakhi Sawant asked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu. Although for Rakhi it was normal but seeing the actress cry netizens fumed and slammed the drama queen for being insensitive.

Rashami and Nandish met and fell in love on the sets of Uttaran. After a few years of dating, the two decided to get married. However, there were reports about their constant tiff and in 2016 the couple decided to get divorced.

For the unversed, after the task when Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai were setting up a wig, the dancer took Desai’s permission before asking her a personal question. Rakhi then asked her about the divorce with Nandish Sandhu and advised her to clear things as everyone is aware of the separation.

However, Rashami Desai refused to talk about the issue and said it’s the past now. She later said she can’t talk about it in the show because Nandish Sandhu’s name is also attached to the matter. Later when the actress leaves, Rakhi talking to Umar Riaz and Abhijit Bichukale said she’s upset as Rashami has asked everything about her marriage with Ritesh but she can’t answer the same thing and made mockery about her emotions. This behaviour didn’t go well with netizens as they slammed her for such remarks.

A Twitter user wrote, “Character Assassination is NOT ACCEPTABLE! be it Rashami Desai be it Shamita shetty be it Tejaswi Prakash be it Devoleena, Rakhi Sawant is continuously going BELOW THE BELT,” another wrote, “We don’t want to see rakhii sawant in this show anymore. She is character assassinating continuously since the day she step in the house,” a third user wore, “Rakhi you are such a cheap person and not everyone are comfortable talking about their personal life. You have such a cheap and dirty nature Rakhi to hurt Rashmi’s feeling.U are not putting any effort so you don’t deserve to b.”

This is not done #RakhiSawant .. U have no R8 to ask .. why she subjected her marriage to such a big decision like " Divorce" .. Its very bad yrr …#TejasswiPrakash #RashmiDesai — Laik Ahmed. #Tejatroops (@LaikAhm41328909) December 30, 2021

@BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV when will you Show RAKHI SAWANT her Place? Character Assassination is NOT ACCEPTABLE! be it Rashami Desai be it Shamita shetty be it Tejaswi Prakash be it Devoleena, Rakhi Sawant is continuously going BELOW THE BELT SHAME ON RAKHI SAWANT — kh🔥//SolidWomanRashamiDesai// (@Girl888Kh) December 30, 2021

We don’t want to see rakhii sawant in this show anymore

She is character assassinating continuously since the day she step in the house . SHAME ON RAKHI SAWANT character assassinating #RashamiDasai 👎🏻👎🏻#RashmiDesai#RashamilsTheBoss #BBQueenRashami#Rashamians pic.twitter.com/o1DCXccHVH — ✍︎☕︎ (@RDforWin) December 30, 2021

Rakhi is cheap..she really said too many cheap things for rashmi even teja..they dont show it in episode but rakhi behaves very mean to #RashmiDesai since rakhi adores #UmarRiaz alot — Vijay Prakash (@VijayPr39422109) December 30, 2021

#BiggBoss15 #BeingSalmanKhan #UmarArmy #RashmiDesai Rakhi you are such a cheap person and not everyone are comfortable talking about their personal life. You have such a cheap and dirty nature Rakhi to hurt Rashmi's feeling.U are not putting any effort so you don't deserve to b — Sri (@iyer1_k) December 30, 2021

#RashmiDesai just want to forget past & RS just behaved as a cunning Sadist🙄 She just does not want to invest in herself. So, She afraid 4m #umarriaz May God provide #Rashami Strength to forget & Go Forward 👏#Umrash exist

Proved 2day 🔥#BB15 #BiggBoss15#RashamiIsTheBoss — RUDRA (@RudraAlways) December 30, 2021

Let us know in the comments below what do you think, was Rakhi Sawant right for asking Rashami Desai about her past?

