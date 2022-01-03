Actor Pracheen Chauhan was last seen in the show ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ in which he portrayed the role of Vishal Agarwal. He revealed how Bollywood superstar Salman Khan inspired him to choose acting as a career.

He says: “I’m an actor because of Salman Khan. He actually inspired me to be an actor. I have learned acting after watching his movies time and again. Even today whenever I’m free I switch on to his movies and keep watching and learning from it. I must say that his great acting on-screen and occasional singing has always been a treat to me. I feel he is the reason I came to Bombay (Mumbai).”

The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor Pracheen Chauhan revealed how he started serving others in need looking at the ‘Dabangg’ star.

Pracheen Chauhan adds: “Salman sir has mentored a number of aspiring actors including me. I’m highly motivated and inspired by this great hero, even to get into perfect shape. He is my fitness inspiration. Apart from that, he is very humane and helpful in nature. I have also learned to be kind and social looking to the actor. The actor has been very grounded to the earth and possesses many helpful and extraordinary qualities. I’m also looking forward to serving the people and stray animals in need.”

