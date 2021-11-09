Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular Indian sitcom show which enjoys a huge fan following across the country. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, several artists from the show shared pictures and videos with their siblings, giving a sneak peek into the kind of bond they share. Have a look at a few Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors and the adorable rapport they share with their siblings.

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from TMKOC is not very active on social media but the first-ever picture he shared on the platform was the one with his family. In the picture, he mentioned that this is one of his most favorite memories with his mother and brother. Have a look.

Raj Anadkat

Raj Anadkat often posts fun videos and pictures with his sister Sonu Anadkat, and fans love to see the duo together. In his most recent post with her, the actor was illustrating how siblings usually fight for sweets every Diwali. In the reel video made with the song are Are Are Are, Sonu is seen stealing a piece of Kaju Katli, leaving her brother stunned at her mischief. Have a look.

Sonalika Joshi

Sonalike Joshi plays the character Madhavi in the show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, she uploaded pictures with her entire family, dedicating a special post to her two siblings. She also captioned the picture as, “With My cutest bro & sis. Happy Bhaubeej to you all”

Nirmal Soni

Nirmal Soni, who plays Dr. Hathi on the show, had posted a series of pictures on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year. In the photographs, he was seen twinning with his sister Nishita Thadeshwar while delightfully showing off his Rakhi. He also wished his fans a happy Raksha Bandhan on the special occasion.

Palak Sindhwani

Palak Sindhwani has been quite vocal about her affection for her brother Harshit. In her latest picture with him, the two siblings are spotted dressed in traditional outfits while flashing a bright smile for the camera. The actor also indicated in the caption that they enjoy each other’s company a lot as she wrote, “No one will ever be as entertained by us as us, Lol! Happy Bhai Dooj!”.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani, famously known by her character name, Dayaben, shares a close bond with her brother Mayur Vakani. In this picture posted by her fan page, the brother-sister duo can be seen sweetly smiling for the camera while donning casual attire. Have a look.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had posted adorable pictures with her two brothers, Adil Mistry and Ronald Mistry, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the photographs shared, she can be seen posing with her entire family as she was also celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary on the same day. Have a look.

