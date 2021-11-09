TV actor, Eijaz Khan and his lady love Pavitra Punia’s give out so much of couple goals! The duo started dating each other after Bigg Boss 14 got over. Now, in the latest video from a birthday party, Eijaz and Pavitra showcase their PDA!

In Bigg Boss 14, the duo had quite a love-hate relationship, which now turned into something solid after coming out.

Talking about the video, Eijaz Khan is seen Pavitra Punia towards himself and then he lifts her. It is further seen that the pair then shake a leg on Suraj Dooba Hai Yaaron while looking at each other. Adorable right?!

In the video, at one point Eijaz Khan insists his sweetheart Pavitra Punia take off her mask but she denies it. The couple then continues to look into the eyes of each other.

Check out the sweet video below:

However, it looks like the netizens have gotten a little annoyed over Eijaz and Pavitra‘s romantic behaviour. Check out what they ended up commenting below!

Other than the trolls, many fans have showered their love over the two lovebirds by calling them adorable and dropping many hearts on the comment section.

Meanwhile, earlier, Eijaz Khan had opened up about his relationship with Pavitra. He told Zoom TV, “She has this weird way of loving me that she gets angry. And I understand why she gets angry is because she has that level of expectations from me. Even if it means serving me breakfast and if the breakfast is stone-cold, she is very angry. I understand these things and I just take it as loving, I kiss her on the forehead and say thank you.”

Later, Pavitra had also revealed some interesting deets on their relationship by saying that the two have even met each other’s families. She told Pinkvilla, “Yes, we have met each other’s families. Though we haven’t met each other’s parents as such but have been meeting each other’s siblings, cousins, friends etc. We are taking it slow and in the flow.”

What do you think about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s PDA? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

