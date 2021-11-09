TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is well known for her acting chops. She made her debut as Vidya Pratap Singh in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and rose to fame for her role as Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She became a household name with the soap opera.

The 36-year-old actress is also quite vocal about her opinions. She has never shied away from expressing her opinions on Twitter or other social networking sites. It is also worth pointing out that she has been at the receiving end of trolls for her body type or dressing, etc.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who emerged as the runner up at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant, has savage retorts for such nasty trolls. She said that a woman doesn’t need to have a figure like Angelina Jolie to be a Wonder woman. Talking to Times of India, she said, “A woman does not need to have a size-zero figure or look like Angelina Jolie to be a wonder woman. Our society has always supported a particular body type or figure to be labelled as perfect, which is quite disappointing. I don’t know why our mindset has such a preconceived approach. I was never the best, but I always had the zeal to learn. I always believed in myself and that’s the only reason that I could perform well in the show. I never aborted any task. It’s all in our brain to win or lose and I always believe in observing, learning and growing.”

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also spoke about her initial days in the television industry when she began her journey as an actor with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She said that the show grilled and groomed her for the best. She said, “When I joined the industry with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, I was very naïve. The character of Vidya taught me a lot in terms of acting as I had no training in the craft. This role grilled me, groomed me and prepared me for some challenging roles.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is now open to playing negative roles in movies and web shows as well. However, she is not so keen on portraying negative roles on television shows. Divyanka said, “Women are always put in a category and welcomed in a restricted way on Indian TV. So, there is not much scope for negative roles on TV.”

