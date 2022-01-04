Actor Sarwar Ahuja is all set to enter the show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’. He will be seen as Daljeet’s ex-husband Ravinder Bagga. Sarwar opens up on how his entry will bring certain important changes in the storyline.

He said: “This is my third association with Shashi Sumeet Productions, so this feels like a homecoming for me. I feel blessed to have bagged this opportunity in a show like ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ with a very loyal audience who loves and follows the show so diligently.”

“The cast gave me a very warm welcome on my first day, and I am looking forward to connecting with each of them to add on to the magic they have created so far. Couldn’t be more excited to play a pivotal and interesting character on the show and I’m sure the audience is going to enjoy the upcoming track,” Sarwar Ahuja added.

Sharing details about his character, Sarwar said: “My character Ravinder loves Daljeet unconditionally. He is a fun-filled, larger than life Punjabi character, just like Daljeet. The viewers can expect an explosion of emotions with his entry to the show as it will unfold an old chapter of Daljeet’s life. The equation and chemistry between Daljeet and Rajeev (played by Ssudeep Sahir) will be put to the test because Daljeet still loves her ex-husband and fondly remembers her past.”

“So, I can assure you that the upcoming episodes will keep the viewers on their toes, and they will keep guessing about what will happen next. I am coming back to the small screen after a break, so I hope my fans like me in my new role and show their love and support to Ravinder,” Sarwar Ahuja concluded.

‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ airs on Sony SAB.

