In the illustrious platter kf content on Netflix, joining the roaster this year is Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Starring Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh in the lead, the Netflix original is about power love and deceit. Filmmaker Sidharth Sengupta who has directed the saga talks about it fondly.

Sidharth Sengupta said, “The idea of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein was brewing for almost twenty years. Since television is conservative in India, both Anahata (the writer) and I had kept this story close to us, waiting for the opportune moment to tell it… and then Netflix happened. It took a few drafts to get the best script possible and breathe life into it.”

He added, “My inspiration for the series comes from the pulpy thrillers in classic Indian cinema spotlighting Vijay Anand and Salim-Javed, whom I grew up admiring. I have always been a fan of their work and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the title inspired by the iconic ‘90s hit song from a film of the same genre, is an ode to all the pulpy thrillers of those times.”

The world of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein showcases real characters, an interesting dialect, locations, cultural nuances and the overall visual treatment of the series. Sidharth Sengupta said, “It’s been an absolute privilege to work with such amazing talent who have brought these layered characters to life; whether it’s the engaging story by Anahata Menon, the sharp and witty dialogue by Varun Badola, or the high-octane performances from Tahir Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukhla, Brijendra Kala, Surya Sharma, Anant Joshi and the others. All the characters have shades of gray, a reflection of real life, and the actors have done a brilliant job bringing them to life. A special mention to the music by Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait, which brings in the desired flavor and soul to the series.”

