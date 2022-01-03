Choreographer-director Bosco Martis promises to showcase a new side of Aditya Seal as an actor in his directorial debut rocket Gang, a mainstream yet experimental film which blends different genres of fantasy, comedy, dance, and drama.

While talking about his lead actor, Bosco Martis said, “I had the best time working with him. He has an infectious energy that lit the entire set. Aditya was a perfect fit for the character for many reasons, and the audience will be surprised to watch him in a new shade in the film.”

For Bosco Martis, as a director, a story finds its route through dance as the latter encompasses an element of a free spirit as an expression of inner impulses, this philosophy allowed him to venture into the space of direction with Rocket Gang and further push the boundaries.

Rocket Gang, directed by Bosco Martis and produced by Zee Studios, stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, and child artists along with former participants and winners of Zee TV’s ‘Dance India Dance’. Rocket Gang is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

It’s also said that Bosco’s filmography would consist of more than 500 dance sequences to his credit. There’s a palpable excitement to see how the celebrated choreographer would tell a story on the silver screen with his directorial debut.

Other than this, Bosco is an ace choreographer as he has helmed songs like ‘Matargashti’, ‘Tu Meri’, ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’, and ‘Senorita’.

