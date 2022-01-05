Kiku Sharda is one of the most sought after actor-comedian in the television industry. He has portrayed several characters on-screen like Santosh and Bumper and the famous character Baccha Yadav on the hit show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Advertisement

The comedian has appeared as Akbar in the TV show Akbar Birbal and has managed to find a special place in the audience’s heart. He is also quite active on social media. On several occasions, the comedian had shared glimpses of his apartment on Instagram.

Advertisement

Going by the Instagram videos and pictures, Kiku Sharda lives in a luxurious home with a stunning view in Lokhandwala Complex. Scroll through his Instagram feed, his home is nothing less than a ‘dream house.’ Videos showcase natural hues and minimalism define the interiors of his house. The huge dining area along with the sitting area gives it a luxurious touch to his beautiful abode.

Take a look at some of the videos below:

Kiku Sharda’s home also has a dining area that only many dreams of.

Not just that, the comedian’s house also features an enormous balcony, where he enjoys breathtaking sunrise and sunset views with his family. A luxurious swimming pool, as part of his apartment complex, is also visible from his balcony. Take a look at it below:

On each and every featuring photo and videos of his house, several fans have left comments like ‘you have really a dream house a man would want’, ‘your house looks amazing..please give a tour of your house’, ‘beautiful home’.

Interestingly, one user even commented, “Bhai ghar me ho ya kisi resort me aaye ho.”

Must Read: Bharti Singh Jokes “Bacha Kala Ho Jayega Na” As She Reveals Drinking Cold Drinks Amid Pregnancy Cravings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube